Willow Smith Stops Show After Fan Faints in Crowd, Video

Willow Smith stopped her performance after someone in the crowd fainted ... and it's all on video.

The incident just happened during Willow's set at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, where she's opening for Machine Gun Kelly on a tour together, and video shows Willow putting the brakes on her set to make sure the fan is safe.

As you can see (and hear) Willow talks to the crowd and provides some words of encouragement to the injured fan, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Folks who were there say the fan who fainted had to be taken away on a stretcher.

The crowd wasn't upset the show stopped either ... showing love to Willow and thanking her for being accommodating. Folks on social media are also applauding Willow's quick actions.