Will Smith Hits 'Bad Boys' Premiere With Wife Jada, Seen After Separation News

Will Smith hit the L.A. premiere of his new movie with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith ... making their first public appearance in months since their separation bombshell dropped.

Check out the pics -- the actor rocked the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre Thursday with Jada, their kids Jaden and Willow, and his son Trey from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

The couple looked stylish as they posed in front of cams ... putting on a united front, something we haven't seen since JPS spilled in October about their secret 7-year separation.

Despite living separate lives for a while, these two haven't hit the divorce button just yet ... signaling their bond is still rock solid, and it definitely showed at the premiere. Like we said, they haven't been shoulder to shoulder since the release of Jada's tell-all memoir.

Play video content Getty

The event itself was a blast ... with Will kicking things off in style, arriving on a double-decker bus with his costar Martin Lawrence, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Will Smith getting the party started at the #BadBoys premiere in Hollywood tonight pic.twitter.com/4f1NV8Q0yD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 31, 2024 @DEADLINE

Upon arrival, Will grabbed the mic and rapped a bit of his 1997 hit "Miami," giving onlookers quite the show on the gated-off Hollywood Boulevard ... from the top of a bus, no less.

The new 'Bad Boys' movie is the fourth installment in the franchise ... featuring wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett on a mission to clear their late captain's name after he's linked to drug cartels.