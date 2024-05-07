Will Smith Gets Unwanted Visitor, Alleged Trespasser Busted at L.A. Home

Tense times for Will Smith's security team, thanks to an unscheduled and unwanted guest guards had to take down at Will's home until cops could arrive ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies responded twice last Wednesday to the actor's L.A.-area home -- with the first call reporting a suspicious man lurking near Will's gate, and asking for someone who doesn't live there.

We're told security demanded the man leave the property, and he disappeared before deputies arrived -- but, he returned just a short time later, somehow gaining access to the grounds.

According to our sources, Will's security stopped and detained the man before he reached the house ... and, cops came and arrested 37-year-old Robert Ogden on a misdemeanor charge.

We're told they couldn't release the man without bail before seeing a judge because officers believed he'd return to the house yet again.

Will was not home at the time of the alleged incident.

It's the second time this year a member of the Pinkett-Smith family's dealt with unwanted visitors -- remember, back in February cops say 2 men climbed onto Jada's balcony while she was home, and she actually scared off the intruders.