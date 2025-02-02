Jaden Smith Wears Bizarre Castle Headwear to Grammys, Roasted Online

Jaden Smith may have just won the award for craziest accessory at the Grammys ... pulling up early to the ceremony with a huge castle hat.

The rapper hit the event with his sister Willow -- who wore just underwear beneath a black coat ... and, he donned a large black castle atop his head, with his face appearing in the structure's door.

It's sorta hard to describe, so make sure you check out the pictures for yourself ... it's a bold fashion choice -- though the person sitting behind him at tonight's festivities may not appreciate the look.

it might be high fashion, but it's not getting a lot of love online ... 'cause many are questioning Jaden's sanity after this fashion choice. One person even says he's dressed like a villain from Batman's rogues gallery.

While the Grammy Awards is a place for music's biggest stars to show off their strangest fashion -- just ask Bianca Censori who stripped naked on the red carpet before the ceremony -- Jaden's house has to be one of the strangest style choices in the show's history.

Jaden's not up for an award tonight -- his only Grammy nod came in the Album of the Year category for "Justice" back in 2022 -- but, his dad Will Smith is presenting ... a big moment given he's been a bit of a pariah since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.