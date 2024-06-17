Jada Pinkett Smith Pays Father's Day Tribute To Will Smith, 'Devoted Dad'

Will Smith's efforts as a dad are getting serious recognition from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith -- who paid a glowing Father's Day tribute to him ... despite their bizarre dynamic.

The actress dropped a family IG pic Sunday -- which featured their kids Willow and Jaden, alongside his ex-wife Sheree Zampino and their son Trey ... all while giving props to Will for rocking the game as both a girl dad and a boy dad.

Jada acknowledged Will didn't just hit the mark in fatherly duties -- he went above and beyond.

In the photo, Will's catching some Z's while his family frolics around him. As an extra touch, her second photo featured a baseball cap with "Happy Zaddy Day" written across it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Well rested, Will himself paid tribute to all the dads out there on Father's Day too ... later sharing a hilarious clip of a little girl whacking a ball at her father on crutches -- all while shouting out the next gen of sluggers being raised by dads taking one for the team.

The Jada shout-out comes after JPS and Will put on a united front at the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" premiere with their squad -- marking their first public appearance together since Jada dropped the bombshell about their 7-year separation.

Play video content TMZ Studios