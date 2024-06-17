Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ben Affleck Spends Father's Day with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Not J Lo

Ben Affleck spent time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and not his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, for Father's Day -- this after J Lo sent him some love for the holiday.

JG was photographed Sunday walking up to Ben's rental in Brentwood -- heading up the driveway solo in a relaxed 'fit with no one else in sight ... including their three kids. The one person who was also not with Jennifer ... the other Jennifer, who still shouted out BA.

ICYMI, J Lo posted a Father's Day tribute to Ben Sunday, throwing up a photo of him from "Pearl Harbor" and calling him a "hero" ... even though we now know she wasn't with him.

Instead ... it was Jen Garner who was hanging out for Ben's special day -- and he even gave her a lift home later in the afternoon ... pulling out of his crib with his signature BMW.

Hard to make either of them out in these shots ... but we're told he was definitely behind the wheel, as he usually is, and that Jen was riding shotgun. Again ... no sign of their children around the house -- so, on its face, it looks like Ben might've had a low-key Father's Day.

It's a complete 180 from last year's Father's Day post from J Lo to Ben ... when she threw up a hot shot of her hubby -- which featured him shirtless -- not to mention other loving photos of the two of them.

HEADING FOR DIVORCE
Considering what she did this year ... it speaks to the rift in their marriage, which has been ongoing for months now, and which only seems widen by the day as they live separate lives.

TMZ broke the story ... BA and JL are in the middle of trying to sell their $60 million marital home -- which suggests that divorce is all but certain, with little chance for a reconciliation.

Tough times, indeed.

