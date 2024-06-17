Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Headed for Divorce in Part Because of Her 'Love Addiction'

JLo and Ben Relationship Crumbled in Part Because She's a 'Love Addict'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are clearly headed for divorce, and some of the folks we've spoken with say one of the many reasons for the split -- JLo's "Love Addiction."

TMZ has a new documentary on Hulu -- 'JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs' -- in which Dr. Phil, Dr. Drew, Psychotherapist Jen Mann and others say there are lots of reasons this relationship just didn't work.

One of the people with whom we spoke is Jon Peters, the mega-producer of movies like "Flashdance" and "Prince of Tides," who has a history of both dating famous people -- including Barbra Streisand -- and addiction.

Jon says it's as clear to him as can be -- JLo is a love addict. He says she's needed a man in her life constantly.

Dr. Drew signs off on the concept of "Love Addiction." He says it's a real thing, and JLo's history shows she falls fast and hard in every relationship she's had.

Everyone we interviewed says it's important when one relationship ends, both people have "alone time" to figure out what went wrong, and that's essential in making the next relationship work and endure. That has not happened with JLo ... from Ojani Noa, to Chris Judd, to Marc Anthony, to A-Rod, to Ben Affleck ... she's never had alone time in between.

You can watch "TMZ Investigates: JLo and Ben: Missed Warning Signs," on Hulu.

