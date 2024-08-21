Ben Affleck Had 'Not Going Anywhere' Engraved on J Lo's Engagement Ring

Ben Affleck’s exit is official, despite past promises he’d stick around -- not only in his wedding vows ... but also on the epic engagement ring he gifted Jennifer Lopez.

Back in 2022, J Lo spilled on "The Zane Lowe Show" they were both so head over heels in love on their second go-around that Ben had "not.going.anywhere.” engraved on her engagement ring as a constant reminder of his commitment.

Jen said Ben even signed off his emails with the same message when they reconnected after 2 decades apart ... and the phrase meant so much to her she named one of the tracks on her recent album "This Is Me... Now" after it.

Of course, that reassurance was a big deal, especially after their first engagement went south in 2003. But as we know now, their second chance didn’t stand the test of time either.

We broke the story -- Lopez finally filed for divorce Tuesday ... handling the paperwork herself, without a lawyer, with sources telling us there’s no prenup and they still need to iron out their financial issues.