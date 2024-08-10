Jennifer Lopez Silent on Ben Affleck Marriage While Wearing Wedding Band

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez is not interested in talking about her rocky split from Ben Affleck but she continues to wear her flashy wedding band from him while out and about.

We got J Lo leaving lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday and asked her how she and Ben are doing amid their very public separation. Jen's response to our cameras? Absolutely nothing.

Seems Jen will not be addressing the split anytime soon, but the disappearing and reappearing act of her wedding band drags on.

We should point out, Jen was ringless earlier this week when she was spotted with her daughter, Emme in Beverly Hills touring a $68 million home she's considering purchasing.

As for Ben and his wedding ring, we've seen him with and without it on over the last few months.

By now you know, Jen and Ben have been having troubles in their marriage that started coming to light publicly in May.

As we previously reported ... Ben and J Lo publicly listed their marital home last month, with Ben going as far as to buy his own house ... on Jennifer's birthday. It's pretty clear, the writing is on the wall.

We broke the story last week ... to top it all off, the couple has stopped communicating with each other on every level, both in person and over the phone.

