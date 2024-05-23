Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ben Affleck Hides Ring Finger from Paparazzi Amid Marriage Troubles with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Gives Paparazzi a Hand ... But the Wrong One!!!

Ben Affleck toyed with the paps Wednesday, by hiding the one body part that has mesmerized the public!

Ben was out and about L.A., picking up his son Samuel from school, with a bunch of paps in tow. As the photogs train their cameras on his left hand, Ben cleverly hides the appendage in his sweater.

Of course, what the photogs were looking for was his ring finger. Ben has flipped back and forth over the last few weeks, sometimes wearing his wedding ring and sometimes not.

Bennifer
j lo & ben together Launch Gallery
Samuel even got in the act, pretending to pap his dad!

As we reported, Ben has moved out of the family's Bev Hills home and has settled on a Brentwood rental. We're told J Lo has also been scouting new homes. It's pretty clear the couple is having serious marital issues.

YOU KNOW BETTER THAN THAT !!!

J Lo was in Mexico Wednesday at a panel for her new movie, "Atlas," and when a reporter dared to ask about her marriage status, she shut him down good.

