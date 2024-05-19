Ben Affleck's Wedding Ring Is Back, Jen Garner Visits Amid J Lo Marriage Drama

Ben Affleck's wedding ring found its way back on to his hand, just one day after it vanished right in the middle of his marriage drama with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben's left hand went platinum (or silver) again Saturday ... the ring was visible as he punched in the security code at the rental home in Brentwood, where he's been living for several weeks since moving out of the Bev Hills mansion he and J Lo purchased last year.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Ben seemed to signal the end was near for their marriage ... as he did NOT have the ring on Friday evening while going to his kid's school play. With the ring's return, it seems it might have just slipped his mind on Friday.

The back and forth might be symbolic of what's going on between J Lo and Ben -- the couple's remained tight-lipped about why he moved out, and what the status is of their marriage.

They seemed amicable, at the least, on Thursday evening ... as they chatted face-to-face ahead of the aforementioned school play. We also know Ben drove her home to Bev Hills that night, but didn't stay over ... as he was spotted heading back to his new Brentwood pad.

BTW, the rental's not far from Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner, who stopped by Saturday for a visit. The exes have met up several times over the weekend for events involving their kids, Fin and Samuel.

