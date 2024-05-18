Ben Affleck Out Without Wedding Ring, First Time Since Split from J Lo

Ben Affleck just upped the ante, or lowered it, amid the marital strife between Jennifer Lopez and himself -- because he's no longer wearing his wedding ring.

Well, at least he wasn't on Friday evening when pulling up to the school where his kid had a recital ... and as Ben moved the sun visor in his car, it became clear his left hand was a little lighter than it's been for almost 2 years.

As we reported, Ben has been living separately from J Lo for a few weeks now -- he moved out of the $60 million Bev Hills mansion they bought last year, and into a rental home in Brentwood.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Up until yesterday, both Jen and Ben had been wearing their rings ... even after it was clear they weren't living together. They were both at the school Thursday night to see Fin perform, and seemed friendly as they spoke to each other outside -- and we know Ben even drove her home afterward.

So, why is he suddenly opting out of the ring life? Neither's camp is saying anything about why they're taking time apart, or if it's the split is temporary or permanent.

Bennifer 2.0 -- as fans dubbed them when they got back together in 2022 -- got married with a quickie Vegas ceremony in the summer of that year, and then they had a more traditional and lavish ceremony in Georgia.

We know Jen was still wearing her ring at the beginning of the week -- but she hasn't been out in public since Thursday night.