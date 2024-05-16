Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About Broken Relationships Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

update

3:29 PM PT -- Jennifer Lopez just popped up at a dance studio here in L.A. ... and wouldn't you know it, she's still wearing her wedding ring.

Check it out ... J Lo was photographed outside with a sea of paps around, and she had a laptop in her left hand -- with her band still on, keeping in with how she's been looking of late ... namely, married. Hard to gauge what this means in light of her IG like ... stay tuned.

Jennifer Lopez has broken relationships on the mind, at least based on an Instagram post she liked, and it comes on the heels of buzz she and Ben Affleck have hit a rough patch.

Here's the deal ... a relationship coach named Lenna Marsak -- who posts a ton of content about how to build a strong and healthy romance -- posted something back in March that J Lo apparently came across Thursday morning, and liked it. The post itself might be telling.

It features a few slides of large text -- including the opening one which kicks it off strong, reading ... "You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who ..."

The second slide continues ... "Lacks integrity & emotional safety. Why?" The rest of the text goes on to explain that trust and integrity are the foundation of any solid relationship -- noting that if you can't trust someone, it ends up fostering fear, anxiety and emotional instability.

A third slide goes on to describe the type of person you can't build a healthy relationship with ... "Doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a respectable time frame."

The 4th slide describes someone who "lacks effective communication skills = silent treatment, withdraws, refuses to communicate unless it's on their terms" and the fifth and final slide describes someone who "Doesn't know who they are or what they want."

Of course, this all comes after Ben was spotted driving away from a Brentwood home where we're told he's been staying lately ... as opposed to the marital home in Bev Hills that he and Jen share.

An InTouch report claims Ben and Jen are split up right now, but we haven't confirmed that. It is clear, however, there's some space between them ... as they've been noticeably separate in public lately -- including while they've both been in L.A. for the past week and change.

We've reached out to Jen and Ben's team ... so far, no word back.