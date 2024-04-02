Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Board Private Helicopter During NYC Trip

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all over the Big Apple last week -- and they even went upstate ... which they were able to get to thanks to a trusty private helicopter!

TMZ has obtained video of the couple departing the Copake Country Club in Copake Lake, NY Friday -- a little more than 100 miles outside of the city -- and they did it in style ... rolling up to the chopper in SUVs, and then being carted down to the landing site from there.

Play video content TMZ.com

The whole scene was incredibly surreal ... and honestly, it looked like something straight out of a movie, or even a TV show -- a la "Succession" ... or dare we say, "The Accountant?" Ben had a briefcase with him as he and Jen looked super buttoned-up, dressed for the cold.

Once they got to their helicopter ... they were up in the air and off to the races -- or more accurately, back to Manhattan ... where Jen and Ben were later seen at a Broadway show.

Bennifer was spotted all over NYC throughout the weekend and the reason they were even in town was for a new movie Jen's in. Per Page Six, she's in the middle of shooting an adaptation of the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman" ... so, a little work and play, it seems.

There are also reports they were house hunting out there as well -- which would be interesting, considering Jen's homegrown roots ... and Ben's adjacent East Coast ties.