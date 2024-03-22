Ben Affleck Shaves Face for Clean Look as 'Accountant 2' Filming Begins

Ben Affleck is looking a lot younger these days -- and it probably has to do with the fact that he's gotten rid of his face hairs ... all just in time for a new movie he's working on.

The actor was out and about in L.A. Thursday rocking a whole new mug -- and by that, we mean he was totally clean-shaven ... having lost his full salt and pepper beard, which he's been sportin' for quite a while now.

Now, Ben's got nothing but his bare skin out in the wild ... and we gotta say, he looks fresh!

Dude's got a cool 'fit on as well -- color-coordinated, per usual -- and he even had a basketball in hand that he was bouncing around as he strolled. Indeed, BA's got a pep in his step ... and something tells us him shaving might have something to do with it.

Frankly, he looks like a 30-something all over again ... albeit, with a more mature vibe.

If you're wondering why Ben lost the beard -- it appears directly tied to the start of production for his new movie, 'The Accountant 2,' which reportedly started filming this week. With him playing the lead character again (who was also clean-shaven), the face trim makes sense.

Like we said, Ben hasn't had a fully shaven face like this in quite a bit -- lately, he's been letting his facial hair grow ... which is why he was almost unrecognizable in these pics.

Of course, we'd recognize that handsome face anywhere with or without whiskers -- the real question now is ... what does the missus at home, Jennifer Lopez, think about it?

