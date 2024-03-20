Keanu Reeves Debuts Hair Transformation for Jonah Hill Movie

Keanu Reeves is ditching his signature long locks for a drastically shorter 'do ... all for a new movie role.

The actor stepped out on the set of his new feature film, "Outcome," and debuted the shortest cut we've seen on him in years.

While the role clearly required the action star to trim his lengthy hair, the 59-year-old A-lister was allowed to keep his trademark beard, which he's sported for a while.

Keanu's hair has gotten progressively longer across the first 4 'John Wick' movies -- but his beard has stayed the same for the most part. So, we wonder what this means for the next 'John Wick' installment.

However, Keanu was photographed just last month still rocking his longer hairstyle -- so the snip must have happened in the last few weeks.

In fact, Keanu had noticeably shorter hair in a photo he posed for with girlfriend Alexandra Grant, Rob Lowe, and Sheryl Lowe ... which was posted last week, so the cut may be super fresh.

FWIW, the new look is most excellent.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to sporting the new 'do, Keanu was photographed wearing classic denim blue jeans, a white shirt and a tan jacket for the Jonah Hill-directed feature.

For those curious about the new flick, "Outcome" features Keanu playing a fictional Hollywood star tasked with coming to terms with his past when he's extorted over a resurfaced clip.

Cameron Diaz, who returned to acting last year after a 10-year hiatus, is also starring in the project.