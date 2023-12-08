Keanu Reeves Home Raided by Burglars in Ski Masks, Firearm Stolen

Keanu Reeves' home has once again been targeted ... law enforcement sources say burglars in ski masks broke into his place and fled the area before officers arrived.

We're told the actor's L.A. home was burglarized Wednesday evening ... with LAPD responding to an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at his property at around 7 PM. Cops arrived on the scene, and conducted a search, but found no one.

But, we're told police were back there again around 1 AM when an alarm sounded on the property ... and this time officers say multiple men in ski masks were spotted on security cams smashing a window and entering the house.

According to our sources, the culprits took one firearm from the home before making a run for it. It's unclear if anything else was taken, but Keanu was not home at the time.

Detectives are still looking at videos from the home and around the neighborhood for more clues. We're told one thing they're specifically looking into is whether the first call to cops was made by someone scoping the house.

The 'John Wick' star's home has been at the center of similar attempts in the past ... with two back-to-back intruders in 2014 -- and he was also granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who he says showed up at his home earlier this year.