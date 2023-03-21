Lance Reddick Honored at 'John Wick 4' Premiere with Blue Ribbons

Lance Reddick's tragic absence was felt at the "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiere this week -- but his costars made sure to pay tribute to him with a notable symbol ... including Keanu Reeves.

The cast and crew members who were on hand for the film's debut Monday night were all wearing a blue ribbon ... several of which were passed out before the screening in honor of Lance. There was even a little note everybody got that gave a nod to LR by name.

It read, "We kindly ask you to wear this royal blue ribbon in honor of our dear friend Lance Reddick." The color is actually in line with Lance's taste -- the guy loved blue, so they picked it with his preference in mind.

Like we said ... just about everybody in the 'JW' world was rocking this. Not just the stars themselves -- like Keanu, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and the rest -- but it looks like just about everyone who went to the premiere was able to wear the ribbon too.

Of course, Keanu and co. also got a chance to talk about Lance with the media.

Their interviews are touching -- you can tell how much Lance's passing has affected them. Keanu called him a beautiful person and a special artist, going on to say it was the honor of a lifetime to work with him. Laurence was even more emotional ... almost tearing up.

Lance had been in all 4 'John Wick' movies, playing Charon ... the concierge at the Continental Hotel, a home base of sorts in the flicks where JW would check in, get guns and have conversations with other characters ... including Lance's, who was a fan fave.

TMZ broke the story ... Lance died last week unexpectedly. A cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but we're told it appeared to be of natural causes.