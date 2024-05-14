Jennifer Lopez Goes House Hunting in L.A. with Friend, No Ben in Sight
Jennifer Lopez House Hunting in L.A. with Gal Pal ... No Ben in Sight
Jennifer Lopez was checking out new cribs this week -- and while she had at least one companion with her ... it definitely wasn't Ben Affleck.
The actress/singer was out in Beverly Hills Tuesday -- where she was accompanied by a woman who appears to be her longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who was seen leaving a luxury property in the neighborhood with Jen by her side.
There may have been others in the mix too ... but like we said, J Lo's hubby is nowhere to be found. What's also unclear ... why Jen might've been window shopping for houses at all.
Of course, Jen could've simply been tagging along for Elaine -- or looking at houses for other people -- but it certainly wouldn't make a ton of sense for her to be poking around on a new crib for herself ... as she and Ben snapped up a palace of a home in Bev Hills last year.
As we reported ... after a lot of back and forth, the couple finally pulled the trigger on the $60 million estate -- and they've been all moved in since at least last May, when moving trucks could be seen at the crib.
Considering they literally just bought a place in 2023 ... you wouldn't expect Jen to be perusing for herself again, especially without Ben by her side.
Speaking of which -- this is the 2nd time we've seen Jen out without Ben. She hit the Met Gala solo last week, and we were told Ben didn't show 'cause of his filming.
Seems he's still busy.