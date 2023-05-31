Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finally Buy Incredible Home for $60 Million

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have FINALLY bought a house after 2 years of looking ... and it's amazing.

The house boasts a cinema, wine room, whiskey lounge and a spa with a hair and nail salon, and a sauna and massage room. And get this, there's also a separate, 5,000-square-foot sports facility, which includes an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge. On top of that, there's a 2-bedroom guard house.

In all, there are 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces!

Ben and Jen paid $60,850,000 ... and they paid in cash. The whole deal took 1 week, start to finish.

It sounds like a lot of loot, but it turns out they got an incredible deal. The property was listed in 2018 for $135,000,000 and relisted this year for $75M.

It sits on a 5-acre promontory and the security is unmatched ... the estate is double-gated.

It's considered the crown jewel of Wallingford, and that's saying something.

The newlyweds have had several false starts, going into escrow on a few other estates but pulling the plug before closing.