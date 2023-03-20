Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Drop Out of Escrow Again in $64 Million Home Sale

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are out on their latest would-be new home -- the couple has pulled the plug on yet another real estate deal ... and they're once again on the hunt.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Bennifer has fallen out of escrow on the $64 million Pacific Palisades mansion they seemed to have their sights set on earlier this month -- which was an absolute beauty that would've certainly accommodated their needs.

It's unclear why they're bailing ... but we're hearing they're done with it, and are moving on.

Now, if you're keeping count -- this actually marks the third home they've fallen out of escrow on in the past year. There was a $55 million Bel-Air estate they were set to buy way back in April, but that sale fell through. They were also set to buy another PP palace last month -- which was worth just $34.5 mil -- but they walked away from that property as well.

We haven't been offered any legit explanation for why J Lo and Ben keep changing their minds ... all we know is that they simply can't commit, and this is the most recent example.

Not wasting any time, Jen was actually pounding the pavement anew this past weekend -- cruising through Beverly Hills and taking a gander at this mansion above. From what we can see, it looks about as nice as everything else they've been perusing. No word on its price.

Ben and Jen might wanna pull the trigger on something soon, because there's a new mansion tax that's about to hit L.A. in April. The measure, which was passed last year, imposes a 4% tax on home sales above $5 mil and a 5.5% tax on sales above $10 mil.

The tax won't affect Ben and Jen directly -- they're not house hunting in the city of L.A., more so on the ritzy outskirts -- but it could seriously impact the market and L.A.-area home prices in general.