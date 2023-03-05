Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pull Out of Escrow on Another House

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can't make up their minds ... they have dropped out of escrow again on a house they were about to buy.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... JLo and Ben have pulled the plug on the Pacific Palisades home which they seemed set on buying for $34.5 million.

Our sources say ... they were supposed to close escrow last Friday, but just before it was signed, sealed and delivered they pulled out.

As we reported, they were spotted at a nearby mansion last Tuesday -- while they were still in escrow on the other house -- so it looks like they weren't sure about the house they were about to get.

Our sources say they are now in escrow on ANOTHER house. We don't know if it's the same one they looked at Tuesday. We're told they looked at yet another house last week as well.

At least one of the estates they looked at last week was going for more than twice what they were spending on the one that just fell out of escrow.

