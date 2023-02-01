Jennifer Lopez Selling Home for $42 Mil, Still Looking for Family Home with Ben

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planned to renovate her Bel-Air home after the couple got married, but they've pulled the plug on that plan and now she's selling ... with the prospect of an eye-popping profit.

J Lo has just listed her home -- a stone's throw from Hotel Bel-Air -- for $42,500,000. Now get this ... in 2016, she bought the property from Sela Ward for $28 mil. You do the math.

The estate is almost 8 acres, an insanely large property for the area. The main house is more than 12,000 square feet, with 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

It's got all the bells and whistles ... an infinity pool, a 30-seat screening room, gym, guest house, 100-seat amphitheater, and on and on and on. And it's got central air!!!

The house is listed by super agent Brett Lawyer from Carolwood Estates.

Now here's the thing ... Ben and Jen have been looking for a home for well over a year, and have seen literally scores of properties.

We're told they're currently in a rental and are on the hunt again.