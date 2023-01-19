Jennifer Lopez Says PTSD from First Wedding Attempt With Ben Affleck Prompted Vegas Ceremony

Play video content ABC

Jennifer Lopez is very much a happily married woman to Ben Affleck, and now spilling the details on what prompted the two to have a surprise wedding in Vegas ... saying her failed-wedding anxiety played a part.

J Lo joined "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday to talk the "the best night of our lives" -- sharing she suffered some PTSD from their failed wedding 20 years back when planning their 2022 wedding.

She said, "we were so happy, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just said, 'f*** it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'" So that's exactly what they did.

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen tied the knot in Vegas last July with a super intimate ceremony with just them and their kids.

However, that wasn't the end of their celebrations ... with another spectacular wedding ceremony including family and friends a month later at Ben's $8 million home in Georgia.