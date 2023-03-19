Jennifer Lopez Has Party for Shoe Line As She and Ben Affleck Scramble to Buy a House
JLo Puts on a Really Big Shoe!!! As She and Ben Scramble to Close Escrow
3/19/2023 6:42 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez is doing a juggling act ... she celebrated the launch of her shoe collection in Bev Hills Saturday, as she and Ben Affleck are scrambling to buy a house before the end of the month because the financial consequences are HUGE.
Lots of stars showed up to support JLo, including Tiffany Haddish, Hailey and Chloe Bailey. and others.
The event was packed, and JLo mingled with them all ... with security, of course.
Ben was actually a no-show... he was at the premiere of his new flick, "AIR" at SXSW.
Ben and Jen have been in and out of escrow on various houses, and now it's crunch time. There's a new law that takes effect in L.A. County April 1st, which imposes a tax on multi-million dollar estates, and the financial consequences are enormous. They're in escrow right now on a house in Pacific Palisades, but given their track record, who knows if it will close.