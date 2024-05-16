Ben Affleck Leaves L.A. Home He's Been Staying At Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Ben Affleck has been staying at a home that he seems to be occupying without his wife, Jennifer Lopez -- and he was spotted leaving there this morning ... this amid split rumors.

The actor was photographed Thursday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles -- where we're told he left a house that he's been seen coming from and going to ... and where we're told he's been spending the night as well.

This morning, paps got him leaving that same area ... and he appeared to be riding solo. We're also told that Ben was NOT spotted at his house with J Lo the night prior -- so it seems he spent the night here at this Brentwood address.

The reason this is all relevant is that a report this week claimed he and J Lo are dunzo.

More importantly ... the story also suggested Ben had already moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills -- and while we don't know if he's 100% out of there... we can confirm Ben has been seen staying at this house in Brentwood over the past week or so.

What's interesting here is that Ben and Jen have both been seen rocking their wedding rings in recent days -- including in this photo of Ben here, with his arm dangling out the window.

Jennifer herself has also been spotted wearing hardware on her wedding ring in the past few days as well ... although, both she and Ben have been noticeably apart from one another in public ... including at public events like the Met Gala last week, where Jen was by herself.

We know Ben has been filming "The Accountant 2" ... and we were told last week the reason he skipped out on the Met was because of his schedule -- but remember, he was just at Tom Brady's roast in L.A. the night before the Met. Now, Jen has been seen out and about in Los Angeles herself this week ... sans any sign of Ben.

As we reported ... Jen was house hunting earlier this week, where she was with her longtime producing partner -- but now, in light of these developments, it seems possible she might've been looking for herself. Mind you, Bennifer just bought a massive estate last year.

The last time we saw Ben and Jen together was way back in March when they were in NYC. Since then, they haven't been photographed in the same shot.

Play video content TMZ.com

In terms of Ben in Brentwood ... his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also lives in that area -- and we've seen the two of them attending their kids' events in recent weeks too. His being there could theoretically be explained as a family matter ... but like we said, he's not staying JG's house ... he's got his own place, which isn't very far at all.