Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Reunite in Public, But Still Living Apart

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still on speaking terms as they go through whatever they're going through -- they briefly reunited for the sake of their kids, but they're still not under the same roof.

The couple was photographed together for the first time in well over a month Thursday evening, coming together for a school play starring Ben's kid, Fin.

We're told Ben and Jen arrived separately, but both showed up with flowers for Fin ... and they didn't keep their distance. They were chatting it up with each other ahead of the play.

However, there was no PDA ... as they, instead, kept their hands to themselves during the reunion. J Lo's child, Emme, was also there to see the play.

After the event, Ben gave Jen and Emme a ride back to the Beverly Hills family home ... which he and the singer scooped up for $60 million last year.

The Oscar winner later returned to his new Brentwood rental ... making it clear he and Jen continue to live separately right now.

While Ben and Jen haven't officially called it quits, all signs are pointing to a split -- at least for now -- with Ben making himself quite at home in Brentwood.

Earlier in the day, the actor/director was spotted coming and going from the new residence ... with his mom, Chris, even swinging by the house. The mother-son duo were seen spending quality time together ... with Jen nowhere in sight.

Ben's also been ordering McDonald's to the Brentwood house ... clearly taking his meals apart from his wife.

Still, the couple has been sending all sorts of mixed messages as of late ... with Jennifer and Ben continuing to wear their wedding rings in public.

Ben and Jen's love story has had a number of bumps in the road ... as the couple first got together in 2002, after costarring in "Gigli" together. They were briefly engaged before calling things off in 2004.

The duo romantically reunited almost 20 years later ... announcing their 2nd engagement in 2022. They wed in a Las Vegas ceremony that same year -- celebrating their nuptials once again in a lavish wedding at Ben's Georgia house.