Jennifer Lopez Goes Solo to Film Premiere Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez went all by herself to her film premiere in L.A. Monday night – one day after she was seen smiling on a drive with her husband Ben Affleck, creating even more confusion about their relationship status.

J Lo hit the red carpet for the opening of her movie "Atlas" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood -- and looked stunning as she posed for paparazzi photos, yet she was without Ben by her side amid rumors of their breakup.

Ben, on the other hand, was across the city being photographed walking off the set of his new movie. You can see the actor taking a sip from a drinking cup and lugging a black bag from his trailer. What you can't see is his wedding ring.

As we reported, Ben and Jen have hit a rough patch in their marriage and are now living in separate homes. Ben is renting a place in Brentwood while Jen stays at the $60 million Bev Hills mansion they purchased together.

Then came the couple's Sunday outing in Santa Monica to show support for J Lo's kid, Emme, at a school event.

Afterward, the pair got into a vehicle and drove around L.A., smiling together at one point, before grabbing dinner at BOA Steakhouse. The two were also filmed taking a casual stroll after their meal while chatting.

Play video content ABC

Meanwhile, J Lo also appeared Monday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and told a story about Barbra Streisand commenting on her engagement ring from Ben during their first relationship in 2004 before calling off the wedding. As J Lo recalled, Streisand said, "So that's a big diamond," and Lopez acknowledged, "Yes it is."