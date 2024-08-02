Jennifer Lopez Switches Engagement Ring to Right Hand as Ben Affleck Divorce Looms

Jennifer Lopez might be on the outs with Ben Affleck -- but she's staying married to her engagement ring ... swapping it to the opposite side of her body.

The singer-songwriter stepped out in NYC Thursday at "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" ... and, eagle-eyed fans will notice she's still got her big ol' green rock ring on -- but on the wrong hand!

Check out the pics ... J Lo's rocking a floral-print dress and a red purse -- and there's the huge, glimmering band with the giant emerald gemstone perched on her right ring finger ... which is the ring Ben gave her to pop the question.

She didn't answer questions on the street about her marital struggles with BA ... but, actions speak louder than words -- and this one seems to be telegraphing something very clear.

We've told you Jen and Ben have consistently worn their rings out despite our reporting they're headed for a divorce ... but, they've usually kept them on their proper fingers. Now, J Lo's flipping the script -- or at least the ring -- marking another bad sign for the couple.

Obviously, the writing's on the wall with this one ... the pair have already publicly listed their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion -- and, Ben already bought a $20 million Pacific Palisades mansion after moving his stuff out of their shared home.

Plus, Ben closed on the home on Jen's bday ... which it appears the two spent separately -- not good signs for a couple just two years into their marriage.

