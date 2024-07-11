Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Publicly List $68 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't even trying to hide it anymore -- they've now publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $68 million ... a huge total, but one that might leave them in the red on the deal.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom house was posted for sale on MLS Thursday afternoon ... and, of course, it was recently renovated -- so you know the buyer's getting the newest accessories.

The listing for the 38,000 square foot home touts the fact it's had a lot of improvements and renovations to the property in the last 4 months.

We broke the story that J Lo and Ben were quietly trying to sell the house off-market -- but that clearly didn't work out, and now they're going public with the massive estate.

It took the couple more than 2 years of searching before settling on this home in 2023, and they paid just over $60 million for it. However, with the cost of renovations and L.A.'s mansion tax, it's unlikely the couple's making much, if any, money on this deal.

We've followed Bennifer's recent marriage troubles ... telling you back in May the couple was no longer living in the house together.