Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Dinner in Italy Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez continued her vacation in Italy without hubby Ben Affleck ... enjoying a Saturday dinner with a couple of friends at a swanky restaurant.

The singer/actress and her two pals – a man and a woman – arrived at the Ristorante Da Vincenzo in Positano for an upscale Italian feast last evening.

We're told Jen and Co. sat down at a table outside to celebrate a birthday for someone in the group. (In case you’re wondering, J Lo’s b’day is next month so it probably wasn’t her little soirée.)

Our sources say 2 security guards kept watch over the trio as they spent a few hours dining on yummy Italian dishes. J Lo, we're told, was in great spirits, smiling, laughing and chatting with her buds.

TMZ obtained a short video of J Lo's night out, showing her seated with her friends at the table surrounded by singing staff. J Lo was all dolled up and looked amazing as she took a bite of food from her fork.

Meanwhile, back in L.A., Ben has been riding around on his motorcycle with his son, Samuel, with J Lo nowhere in sight. In fact, Ben hasn't physically seen J Lo in a number of days – ever since she took off for Italy.

Before that, the couple was seen stepping out together to attend family events, while currently living apart in separate L.A. abodes. They're also trying to quietly sell their Beverly Hills home a year after buying it for $60 million.

What's more ... Jen has been spotted around town scoping out various properties for sale.

