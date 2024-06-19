Jennifer Lopez Surfaces in Italy Solo Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Trouble

Jennifer Lopez looks to be on a family-free trip in Italy this week -- this amid the marriage and career troubles over in the States ... and yes, that means Ben Affleck was MIA.

Check out this photo/video, obtained by TMZ, that shows J Lo at a hotel in Positano Wednesday -- where she had a few pals in tow as they made her way through a row of sun loungers, down a flight of stairs toward the water ... where they eventually got onto a boat.

Jennifer had her summer vacay look all buttoned up here -- rocking a teeny-tiny yellow bandeau top paired with matching printed shorts and shirt. TBH, she's quite glowing here.

The sunshine was also doing her some good -- 'cause she looks happy and relaxed in these shots, not to mention bronzed and fit. Like we said, no sign of Ben for this outing ... and ditto for her kids -- so, on its face, it appears Jen's enjoying some R&R with just friends.

Her cheerful disposition here seems to contradict what's been going on in her personal life at home -- of course, we mean clear signs that she and BA are heading for divorce.

We broke the story ... Ben and Jen are quietly trying to sell their marital home, which they just bought last year for a whopping $60 million. Now, they're trying to get rid of it ... this as Ben continues to stay away from the house and shack up at a rental he has in Brentwood.

Of course, we've seen them spend time together during this rough patch -- and while they've looked fairly cordial in public ... there's been no signs of PDA or anything to indicate things are getting better.

