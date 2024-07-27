Ben Affleck Buys New L.A. Home, JLo Divorce Inevitable

Ben Affleck has purchased a new multi-million dollar L.A. estate, TMZ has learned, all but marking the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ben just closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades mansion for $20.5 million. The stunning residence has 5 beds and 6 baths with breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, walk-in closets, media room, powder room, guest house and on and on and on.

TMZ broke the story ,,, Ben and Jen quietly tried selling their marital home in Bev Hills back in June, but there were no takers, so they officially put it on the market July 11 for $68 million. They bought the house just last year for around $61 million, so with the L.A. mansion tax, real estate commissions and several mil in renovations, they'll be lucky to break even.

Meanwhile, as TMZ first reported, Jen is on the hunt for a house of her own.

They've been separated since May, and Ben recently got all of his belongings out of the Bev Hills home while Jen was in Europe.

It's not hard to connect the dots ... this marriage -- which is just 2 years old -- is headed for a conclusion in divorce court.

Play video content TMZ Studios