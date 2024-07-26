Josh Flagg Says Ben Affleck Might Be In Escrow For New Home In Brentwood

Play video content TMZ.com

Josh Flagg says Ben Affleck might actually be putting down roots in Brentwood as opposed to it being a pit stop ... telling us he's heard the guy might be quietly buying a pad there.

We got the 'Million Dollar Listing' star at the Plaza Hotel in New York City -- and our photog asked him about Ben and Jennifer Lopez publicly listing their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million ... and what the implications for that might be big picture.

Remember ... Ben and Jen only just bought the place in 2023, and Josh says the quick flip here makes it look like they are getting divorced ... something we've been reporting is going to happen for a while now.

We broke the story ... Ben and J Lo were quietly trying to sell the estate off-market -- but it clearly didn't work out, and now they've going public with the house sale.

As you know ... Ben's been staying in a Brentwood rental since moving out of the marital Bev Hills mansion, and J Lo's been spending a lot of time on her own too ... first in Europe, and then more recently in New York to celebrate her birthday week.

But, get this ... Josh says he recently heard Ben was quietly in escrow on something in Brentwood ... so BA may not be renting anymore after all -- at least that's what JF's floating.

As for the Bev Hills mansion -- which Ben and Jen paid over $60 million for -- Josh explains why Bennifer might not be taking a huge financial hit ... although, they definitely ain't gonna be turning a profit either.