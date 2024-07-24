Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lopez Posts Smokin' Hot Bikini Thirst Trap For 55th Birthday

JENNIFER LOPEZ POSTS THIRST TRAP FOR THE BIG 5-5🔥

jennifer lopez instagram photo
Instagram/@jlo

Jennifer Lopez stripped down for a killer birthday thirst trap -- celebrating the big 5-5 in the Hamptons ... with her hubby Ben Affleck still quite literally outta the picture.

The singer put her curves front and center in a plunging white one-piece, accessorizing with gold jewelry but no wedding ring, in the smoldering IG selfie Wednesday ... which she captioned, “This Is Me... Now 🎂."

There's no beach or pool around, so it looks like J Lo was just feeling herself and those hot birthday vibes in the moment when she snapped this out East -- where she's been ringing in her birthday week.

TBH, anyone who looked like J Lo would probably do the same ... 'cause there's no denying she as hot as ever, proving age is just a number at 55.

JLO GOES SOLO
TMZ.com

The pic still leaves questions on her marital status since she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring here ... which she had on earlier this week. It's the old disappearing/re-appearing act that she and Ben have been doing with their marriage hardware of late ... this is just the latest.

Meanwhile, with Jen chilling on the East Coast ... Ben’s been hanging out in Cali, sometimes ditching his wedding band too during public outings.

As we've reported ... Jen and Ben's marriage is looking super shaky these days -- he's moved out of their home, they’re trying to sell it, and there’s been zero PDA lately.

