Jennifer Lopez Rides Bike in Hamptons on 2-Year Anniversary, Ben in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez Bike Ride Sans Ben on 2-Year Anniv. ... Wedding Ring Still There
Jennifer Lopez's marking her wedding anniversary in the Hamptons ... but, it's not exactly a romantic getaway -- 'cause her man Ben Affleck is 3,000 miles away.
The singer-songwriter spent Tuesday -- the two-year mark in their marriage -- riding a bicycle around the affluent Long Island hot spot ... rockin' a pair of overalls with her entourage in tow.
J Lo accessorized with big hoop earrings ... though the jewelry that'll really catch people's eyes is the rock on her left hand -- yep, she's still got her wedding ring on.
Instead of hopping on a tandem bike with his wife, Affleck spent part of Tuesday at his L.A. office -- making it clear Bennifer didn't have their anniversary circled on their calendars ... and it ain't spurring them back to each other's arms.
In fact, neither acknowledged the day publicly -- no cryptic post on Jennifer's social media, but, at this point, that's no surprise.
We broke the story ... sources with direct knowledge say they're headed for a divorce -- and, the recent public listing of their home was the next big step toward a legal split.
BTW J Lo did post about Ben on Father's Day -- even though he'd already moved out by that point -- so, it wouldn't have been out of character for her to say something on social media.
The lack of any public recognition of their 2nd anniversary is just the latest bad sign for the state of their union.