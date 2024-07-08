Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Sends Message To Ben Affleck With Throwback Music Video

'He Doesn't Deserve To Have Her'

Jennifer Lopez seems to be sending a message to husband Ben Affleck amid their marital woes and looming divorce ... at least based on the content of a song she just posted.

Here's the deal ... J Lo's most recent Instagram posts and stories are all about her 2021 song "Cambia El Paso" ... a track about embracing change and leaving a romantic partner.

Jen posted snippets of the music video, plus some behind-the-scenes footage on Sunday ... and now fans are reading way into it because of the lyrics.

In the song, J Lo sings ... "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms" and "Her life is better now without him.

J Lo's not directly referencing Ben, though ... instead, saying she's just posting the throwback music video because of the song's anniversary.

Still, the timing here is interesting ... given all the issues going on with Ben and their marriage as they appear to be hurtling toward a split.

