Ben Affleck Moves Belongings Out of Marital Home with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is cutting all ties to the marital home he owns with Jennifer Lopez ... moving his belongings out while she was off hanging with friends in Italy and France.

Ben took the last of his belongings from their Beverly Hills mansion before Jen got back home from Europe ... according to People.

Ben completing the move is just the latest sign of what we've been reporting -- that he and J Lo are splitting, and the actual divorce filing is imminent here.

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen are quietly trying to offload the $60 million mansion they bought together in June 2023 after their July 2022 wedding.

Remember, Ben started living in a Brentwood rental home more than a month ago ... and him cleaning out his share of their stuff from the Bev Hills mansion surely means they are moving forward with the sale process. We're hearing they're trying to unload it for $65M.

Photogs got Ben leaving the home Sunday night, when he angrily chewed them out for flashing the crap out of him with their cameras. Jen was still out of town at that point, so it's likely he was organizing the move of his stuff.

Regardless, the news comes on the heels of Ben and Jen seemingly meeting up this week at his Bev Hills office. They walked into the building separately, so we don't know if they saw each other inside, and we've learned J Lo has her own office space in that building.