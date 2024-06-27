Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at His Office, First Time Hanging Out Since Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the same country and hanging out ... 'cause the two hit up his office -- though photogs still couldn't snap the two together.

The actor and singer-songwriter both hit his Beverly Hills office Wednesday with Ben arriving in a chic suit around 10 AM and J Lo pulling up a couple hours later.

Check out the pics ... BA's looking dapper -- and pretty dang serious -- when arriving while his wife had her big movie star glasses on when her driver took her away, a few hours later.

Like we said, no shots of the two stars together ... Jennifer reportedly left before Ben did. Unclear why they met up at the Beverly Hills office -- but, it's still a big deal 'cause the pair haven't hung out since before Lopez's European getaway.

As you know ... Jennifer spent the last week parading around Italy -- hanging out on a boat and grabbing dinner with pals sans Affleck. It all culminated in what some have called a classic Jenny from the Block move -- flying commercial to Paris for the Dior Fashion Show.

Before her vacay, she and Ben were last seen about two weeks ago when Jenn arrived at Ben's Brentwood rental after his kid's graduation ceremony ... where they spent time together before parting ways, no sleepover.

We've followed the couple's marital strife closely over the last several weeks ... and, even broke the news the two are trying to sell their $60 million mega mansion.

