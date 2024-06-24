Jennifer Lopez Beams While Posing for Pics at Paris Fashion Week

The tale of two spouses continues ... as Ben Affleck melts down about paparazzi flashes, Jennifer Lopez proves she has no problem with that kind of attention during a very public outing in Paris.

The singer stepped out Monday in the City of Light, where she attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter show for Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a chic tan and black ensemble, J Lo kept a serious expression while posing for pics at the runway presentation.

However, Jennifer was all smiles when she mingled with the crowd outside the fashion show ... and even stopped to let a fan snap a selfie.

This outing came shortly after her husband chewed out a photog Sunday night for nearly blinding him with the flash of a camera ... telling the guy it's making it unsafe for him to drive.

Of course, there's been an immense amount of attention on Ben and Jen lately, as they've been going through some serious marital woes.

As TMZ previously reported ... the A-list couple is living separately right now, and trying to quietly unload the $60 million Beverly Hills home they purchased together last year.

Though they've both attended some family events over the last month, they've generally kept their distance ... with Jennifer even taking a vacay to Italy without Ben.

J Lo has been living it up overseas, even enjoying a dinner with friends in Positano over the weekend. She was seen laughing with pals while celebrating a birthday in their group.

Prior to this, Jennifer was seen basking in the sunshine while taking a boat ride around the resort town's crystal-clear water.