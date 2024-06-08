Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Selling Marital Home, Divorce Imminent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are clearly heading down the path of divorce, because TMZ has learned they are quietly trying to sell the home they bought after they married.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, J Lo and Ben are using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the home they bought almost a year ago to this day. TMZ broke the story, the then-newlyweds snagged the enormous Beverly Hills mansion for just over $60 million.

They were on the hunt for the home for nearly 2 years, looking at more than 80 properties before settling on the mansion.

As we reported, their marriage is in deep trouble. Ben has already moved out of the house and moved into a rental in Brentwood.

Our sources say J Lo is already looking for a new house.

We're told Arana has been showing the house for around 2 weeks, which aligns with the clear signs of trouble between Ben and Jen. So far, no buyers.

We're told they're asking "around $65 million" for the house.