Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Movie Actually Performs Well Amid String of Woes

Jennifer Lopez has had a rough time lately with all the negativity in her life ... but she's coming back with a vengeance, scoring big streaming numbers with her new Netflix film.

The singer/actress stars as Atlas Shepherd -- a data analyst distrustful of Artificial Intelligence -- in the Sci-Fi thriller "Atlas" ... and, according to Variety, the movie is beating the competition when it comes to viewership despite terrible reviews.

The trade reports that "Atlas" ran away with the most streams for the six-day period beginning May 24 -- when the movie dropped -- to May 30.

Luminate -- an analytical firm that tracks viewership for streaming services -- said "Atlas" received 1.3 billion minutes watched on Netflix and 11 million views over that week, taking home the biggest title on the charts for Netflix.

"Bridgerton" Season 3 took the second slot, but completely dominated other competing shows logging 766.8 million minutes watched and about 3.7 million views in its second full week.

Meanwhile, the good news for J Lo on the movie front was a welcome reprieve from all the drama surrounding her -- and frankly, there's been kinda a lot lately, personally and professionally.