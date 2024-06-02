Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Air Kiss While Out in Santa Monica

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping a little breathing room between them ... quite literally it seems, 'cause they're opting for air kisses over real smooches in public!

The couple -- who have been through the wringer in recent weeks -- stepped out with Ben's mom Chris in Santa Monica Sunday but avoided any lip contact whatsoever.

We're not just talking mouth-to-mouth either ... 'cause they straight up avoided pecks on the cheek too -- choosing instead to go with the classic socialite air smack.

BA gave a thumbs up to the camera while walking with J Lo, and the two strolled arm-in-arm for a second or two ... but, quite frankly, there isn't a whole lotta contact between them.

Plus, Ben's mom's hanging out with them ... so, safe to say this isn't some kind of romantic rendezvous.

It's the second time photogs have caught Jennifer out this weekend. As we told you ... she walked into a studio in L.A. Friday looking a bit worse for wear -- photos taken hours after she announced the cancelation of her tour.

She says she canceled the tour to focus on her family ... a good reason to back out of her commitments, given all the difficulties between her and Affleck.

Remember, the two are no longer living together ... but, they've made an effort to seem somewhat united, including attending Ben's daughter Violet's graduation -- though their hand-holding appeared very tense.