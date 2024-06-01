Jennifer Lopez Appears Downtrodden as She Heads Into L.A. Studio
Jennifer Lopez Looks Uncharacteristically Worse For Wear ... Amid All Her Life Drama
Jennifer Lopez looks like she's carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders lately with all the drama in her life -- and we have the pics to prove it.
J Lo shared a somber look as she rolled up in a white car to Mihran K. Studios in Burbank on Friday. The singer/actress got out of the vehicle and greeted her team nearby, hugging one of the women before they all went inside the dance studio.
Seems like J Lo needed a little love and support from her peeps as she navigates through this rough patch in her life. But the positive vibes didn't last ... As J Lo later exited the studio, she was photographed looking down sadly at her cell phone before she climbed inside her car, which drove her away.
Of course, J Lo has good reason to be upset ... over the past several weeks, J Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck has been on the rocks as the two no longer live together and stay in separate L.A. homes.
What's more, J Lo just canceled her "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour -- which was scheduled to kick off in this month at venues across the U.S. in conjunction with Live Nation.
A rep for Live Nation said J Lo was taking time off to be with her family and close friends. J Lo also released a statement, saying, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."
Making matters worse, the February release of J Lo's new album, "This Is Me ... Now" was a flop with lackluster sales.