Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Photographed on Day of Separation

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce is officially underway, we know exactly when they separated -- and, what they looked like in the immediate aftermath.

In the docs filed by J Lo on the second anniversary of their luxurious Georgia wedding, she listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024 -- a day when photogs caught both stars out and about looking a little worse for wear.

JL was in New York on the day ... rocking an oversized sweater and jeans while walking swiftly to her car, no chatting or smiling with any of her entourage here.

Ben, on the other hand, made his way for a late-night session at his Beverly Hills office ... so, they weren't even on the same side of the country when, at least, she decided things weren't gonna work out.

BA's face says it all in this pic ... eyes down, deep in thought while heading for a night of work to distract himself from his troubles.

A couple days later, photos caught Ben munching on Jack in the Box in his car. We've all been there ... a little comfort food goes a long way sometimes.

We broke the story ... Lopez finally filed her divorce petition Tuesday after months of the couple's very public separation. She filed the docs herself, without a lawyer, and our sources say they don't have a prenup in place.

Plus, they haven't settled all their money issues ... so, this is really just the beginning of the end when it comes to this divorce drama -- especially with their $68 million home still on the market.

Play video content TMZ.com