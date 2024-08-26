Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ben Affleck Isn't Dating RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick Despite Rumors

BEN AFFLECK Not Dating RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick!! Despite Post-Divorce Buzz

Ben Affleck ain't rushing into a new fling right after his public divorce from Jennifer Lopez -- despite buzz about him hanging out with RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy.

Sources tell TMZ there's no romance brewing between Ben and Kick, despite their recent sightings together ... adding they're not dating and are definitely not a couple.

It's unclear how long Ben and Kick have known each other ... but we're told they’re just buddies, and Kick thinks highly of Ben -- and that’s literally it -- no secret romance here!

TMZ reached out to Kick's team … who had no comment.

Page Six initially suggested the pair were dating ... reporting that Ben and Kick were spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other hotspots after news of his divorce broke -- but Ben’s also been seen hanging out with his BFF Matt Damon at a family dinner outing, so it's not surprising he's leaning on friends while he's going through the breakup.

TMZ broke the news ... J Lo filed for divorce from Ben last week, dropping the paperwork at L.A. County Superior Court and listing April 26 as the date they split.

We’re hearing there’s no prenup ... and no settlement has been nailed down yet -- So, looks like a messy legal battle might be on the horizon.

