J Lo & Ben Affleck's Beverly Hills Mansion Will Likely Sit For A While

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s $68 million Beverly Hills pad is still high and dry ... sitting unsold after more than a month on the market.

We spoke to multiple L.A. real estate sources who tell us there's been no movement on the mansion -- so seems like even the drama of the pair's recent divorce news isn't enough to nudge things along.

We’re told the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom palace has had plenty of showings since it was listed publicly in July ... but no serious offers or deals are in place.

One agent believes the house might be on the market for a while because it’s tough to flip a place so soon after buying it at a much higher price -- just like what's happening with Jen and Ben’s place.

They snagged the house for just over $60 million last year, and put a ton of money into renovations ... but even with all those upgrades, we're told it’s a tough sell to explain why it’s worth $8 million more ... less than a year later.

Plus, the pool of potential buyers who can afford a $60-million-plus mansion is probably pretty small.

Meanwhile, another agent added it’ll take a while for any big deals to happen, thanks to the tough market with high interest rates.

TMZ broke the news ... J Lo headed straight to L.A. County Superior Court to file for divorce, and our sources told us there was no prenup in sight.