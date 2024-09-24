Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Mansion Went Into Escrow But Fell Out

Ben Affleck wearing a black shirt and tie, Jennifer Lopez in a dress, and a picture of their house that fell out of escrow.
Getty Composite

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the final stages of hashing out the property settlement in their divorce, and they ALMOST had a lot of newfound cash to divide up, because TMZ has learned their marital house had a buyer.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... a couple from New Jersey fell in love with their 38,000 square foot Beverly Hills area home and made a $64 million offer, which was accepted.

Picture from the front left corner of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's mansion.
Getty

We're told the couple had a death in the family and pulled out of escrow, but our sources say they are still interested in the property.

At $64M, BA & JL are still underwater. They paid $61 million for the house back in May 2023 and spent several million on renovations. They will have to pay a hefty fee to the realtors and then a 5.25% mansion tax.

Nevertheless, there's still money to be distributed. Ben and J Lo initially paid cash for the estate, but subsequently took out a $20 million mortgage on the property.

092324_ben_jlo_wasser_kal 9/23/24
MEETING TO MEDIATE
TMZ.com

As TMZ reported, Ben and J Lo showed up at their office building on the Sunset Strip Monday, along with disso queen Laura Wasser, who is mediating the property settlement.

Stay tuned.

