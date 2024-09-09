Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Matt Damon in Intimate Post-Divorce Chat

Jennifer Lopez found some post-divorce comfort ... in none other than Ben Affleck's bestie, Matt Damon -- the two were spotted holding hands during what looked to be an emotional convo.

Good pals Jen and Matt's bond is drama-proof -- they took a break from J Lo's "Unstoppable" after-party at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday to catch up ... with sources saying they were engaged in a long, deep conversation.

They chatted for a good 20 minutes, according to PEOPLE ... Jen likely had a lot to unload, with Matt playing the supportive friend, holding hands, all ears!

Though no one overheard their discussion ... J Lo may have been venting about her second shot at love with Ben, which crashed and burned, leading her to file for divorce last month.

In addition to their friendship, Matt’s also the producer of her movie "Unstoppable," thanks to his and Ben's company, Artists Equity.

Ben was a no-show (shocker!) at the big movie premiere Friday. But, looks like Jen’s putting the focus on her career following her divorce drama -- which TMZ dished involved no prenup.