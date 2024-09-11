Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jennifer Lopez Negotiating to Buy Famous Los Angeles Mansion, Azria Estate

Jennifer Lopez Negotiating To Buy Famous L.A. Mansion ... The Azria Estate!!!

Jennifer Lopez Negotiating to Buy Beautiful Los Angeles Mansion
Launch Gallery
House Tour! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on her new home in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck ... it's a famous piece of L.A. real estate, but it's not going to be a simple purchase.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... J Lo is in negotiations to buy the Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, and she's close to striking a deal.

0911-Jennifer-Lopez-Los-Angeles-Home-Sub1

The 30,000-square-foot estate is listed for $55 million ... but our sources say Jennifer is trying to negotiate the price down to somewhere in the range of $30 million to $39 million.

Late BCBG owner Max Azria used to live here -- hence the name -- and the estate has 14 bedrooms and sits on a 3-acre lot with gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house and an infinity pool with a sauna ... plus an in-home theater and game room.

0911-Jennifer-Lopez-Los-Angeles-Home-Sub3

However, there's a catch here ... the Azria Estate was put up for auction earlier this year and billionaire investor Ron Burkle placed the winning bid at $30 million. He's reportedly now locked in a lawsuit against Max Azria's widow, Lubov Azria, over an alleged breach of contract.

The legal dispute's been playing out since May ... and our sources say J Lo started showing renewed interest in the home in August, and in the last few weeks she's taken several tours of the place.

0911-Jennifer-Lopez-Los-Angeles-Home-Sub2

We're told J Lo is negotiating with both Burke and Lubov to potentially strike a deal here.

J Lo has a couple connections to the Azria Estate ... it served as a filming location in her movie "Atlas" and she took a gander at it back in March 2023, when she and Ben were looking for a home together.

090524_tmz_live_jlo_kal
LIFE IS GOOD!!!
TMZ.com

What's more, the estate shares a property line with Diddy's house, which just went on the market for $61 million ... and famous neighbors include Tom Ford, Sean Parker and Jimmy Iovine.

We reached out to The Beverly Hills Estates' Branden and Rayni Williams, who hold the listing ... so far no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later