Jennifer Lopez Negotiating to Buy Famous Los Angeles Mansion, Azria Estate
Jennifer Lopez Negotiating To Buy Famous L.A. Mansion ... The Azria Estate!!!
Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on her new home in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck ... it's a famous piece of L.A. real estate, but it's not going to be a simple purchase.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... J Lo is in negotiations to buy the Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, and she's close to striking a deal.
The 30,000-square-foot estate is listed for $55 million ... but our sources say Jennifer is trying to negotiate the price down to somewhere in the range of $30 million to $39 million.
Late BCBG owner Max Azria used to live here -- hence the name -- and the estate has 14 bedrooms and sits on a 3-acre lot with gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house and an infinity pool with a sauna ... plus an in-home theater and game room.
However, there's a catch here ... the Azria Estate was put up for auction earlier this year and billionaire investor Ron Burkle placed the winning bid at $30 million. He's reportedly now locked in a lawsuit against Max Azria's widow, Lubov Azria, over an alleged breach of contract.
The legal dispute's been playing out since May ... and our sources say J Lo started showing renewed interest in the home in August, and in the last few weeks she's taken several tours of the place.
We're told J Lo is negotiating with both Burke and Lubov to potentially strike a deal here.
J Lo has a couple connections to the Azria Estate ... it served as a filming location in her movie "Atlas" and she took a gander at it back in March 2023, when she and Ben were looking for a home together.
What's more, the estate shares a property line with Diddy's house, which just went on the market for $61 million ... and famous neighbors include Tom Ford, Sean Parker and Jimmy Iovine.
We reached out to The Beverly Hills Estates' Branden and Rayni Williams, who hold the listing ... so far no word back.